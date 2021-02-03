Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,336 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

