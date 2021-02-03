Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 65,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 6,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

ADP opened at $168.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.