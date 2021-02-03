Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,554 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $142.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.01. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $145.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

