StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 293 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 83.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $370,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,389. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $387.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

