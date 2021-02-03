StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period.

Shares of PEY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. 248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

