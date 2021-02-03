StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.58. 6,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,232. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $153.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

