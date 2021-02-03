StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

RSP traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.34. 98,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,919. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.79 and a 200 day moving average of $117.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $132.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

