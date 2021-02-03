Strategic Wealth Designers Acquires 1,381 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.0% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Apple were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average of $119.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

