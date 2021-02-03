STRAKS (STAK) Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 32.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $50,866.95 and approximately $17.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,205.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,545.20 or 0.04267812 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.15 or 0.00417473 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $432.70 or 0.01195113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.87 or 0.00499564 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.76 or 0.00424671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.60 or 0.00264037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021419 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

