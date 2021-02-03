Storj Price Hits $0.46 (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. One Storj token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001260 BTC on major exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $116.20 million and $31.74 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00067678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.19 or 0.00896240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00047896 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.83 or 0.04657364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00020088 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014900 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,356,058 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

