Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of GlaxoSmithKline Put Options (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 9,484 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,287% compared to the average volume of 684 put options.
NYSE:GSK opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
