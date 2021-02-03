Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of GlaxoSmithKline Put Options (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 9,484 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,287% compared to the average volume of 684 put options.

NYSE:GSK opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

