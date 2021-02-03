Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,739 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,158% compared to the typical volume of 77 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 83.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 40,741 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 44.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 158,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

LPG traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. 24,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,279. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $668.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

LPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.