Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,981 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,037% compared to the average daily volume of 350 put options.

In other news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,274,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,136,000 after purchasing an additional 643,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,464 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,877,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,741,000 after buying an additional 3,100,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,135,000 after buying an additional 1,900,063 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,480,000 after buying an additional 3,233,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. 98,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,130,197. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

