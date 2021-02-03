Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $64.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. MKM Partners lowered Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

Shares of SFIX opened at $79.19 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.93 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $1,318,228.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,501.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $141,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 381,935 shares of company stock valued at $22,653,905. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,593,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

