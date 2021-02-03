Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Stingray Group traded as high as C$8.01 and last traded at C$8.01, with a volume of 115744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.86.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RAY.A. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$587.39 million and a PE ratio of 31.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.99.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

