Steven Issa Sells 1,881 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $42,228.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Issa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Steven Issa sold 1,451 shares of Customers Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $20,314.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $709.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $23.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 121,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,102 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 161,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

