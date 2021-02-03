Sterling Manor Financial LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESPO. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,244. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

