Sterling Manor Financial LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Sony by 6,200.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,214,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,477 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Sony by 20,822.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,291,000 after purchasing an additional 721,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sony by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,728,000 after purchasing an additional 399,314 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sony by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 287,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Sony by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 97,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

SNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNE traded up $11.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.94. The company had a trading volume of 193,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,861. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $105.00.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

