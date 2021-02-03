Sterling Manor Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Square accounts for about 0.7% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Square by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 2.3% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Square by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

SQ traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.34. 201,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,197,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.20, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $246.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,568,650 shares of company stock worth $332,314,158 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

