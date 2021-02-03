Sterling Manor Financial LLC Makes New $391,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,018,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,429,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.29. The company had a trading volume of 30,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average of $56.76. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $80.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Huber Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

