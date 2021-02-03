Sterling Manor Financial LLC Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up about 2.0% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of ACWX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.81. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $55.82.

