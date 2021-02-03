Sterling Manor Financial LLC Invests $8.78 Million in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 146,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,782,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 8.1% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,223,000 after buying an additional 115,831 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $180,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$60.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 27,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,669. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $60.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

