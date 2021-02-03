Sterling Manor Financial LLC Invests $121,000 in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $60,881.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,817.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. 239,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,212,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.71.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

