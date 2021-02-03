Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LCG) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LCG) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $26.02. Approximately 3,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 7,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LCG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Capital Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.