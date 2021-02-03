STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 8,773.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

STE opened at $191.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $825,690.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,903. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

