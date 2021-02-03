Steem (STEEM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.74 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $80.03 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,031.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $443.01 or 0.01196295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.57 or 0.00498399 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00036366 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002081 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000239 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 408,648,873 coins and its circulating supply is 391,674,779 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem is steem.com

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

