Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 118.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $769,381,000 after purchasing an additional 438,121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after buying an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.48. 125,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,572,128. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.24. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

