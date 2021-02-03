Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.78.

Shares of STN opened at C$49.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of C$31.00 and a twelve month high of C$49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.39.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$916.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$958.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.1700001 EPS for the current year.

In other Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

