StableUSD (USDS) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One StableUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00066616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.86 or 0.00909314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00046442 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.55 or 0.04698472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00020023 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD (USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

