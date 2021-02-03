SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Danske downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.14 on Monday. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

