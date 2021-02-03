SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Stock Price Up 14.5% After Analyst Upgrade

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)’s stock price was up 14.5% on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $4.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. SRAX traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 2,577,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 584,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SRAX stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SRAX at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 107.87% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. On average, analysts expect that SRAX, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRAX Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

