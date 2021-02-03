SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,171 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 280.3% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.28. The stock had a trading volume of 27,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,358. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $45.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23.

