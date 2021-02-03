SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:XKFF) Trading Up 1.5%

SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:XKFF)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.45. Approximately 8,352 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 518% from the average daily volume of 1,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.