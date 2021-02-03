SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Increased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $172.11 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.64.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

