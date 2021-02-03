SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 360.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.8% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,821,174. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.64.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.