SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,102,000 after purchasing an additional 352,270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 821,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,909,000 after acquiring an additional 35,728 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,529,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,485,000 after acquiring an additional 49,842 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $306.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.05. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $312.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

