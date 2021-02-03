SPC Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after buying an additional 56,489 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 184,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,674,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $192.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

