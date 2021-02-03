SPC Financial Inc. Has $289,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.93. The stock had a trading volume of 223,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,817,889. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

