SparksPay (SPK) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $33,502.72 and $40.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00014107 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,399,143 coins and its circulating supply is 9,320,052 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

