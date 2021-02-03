S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,339,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,482.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,523,000 after buying an additional 406,628 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 613,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,759,000 after buying an additional 261,808 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 85.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,156,000 after buying an additional 216,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 188,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,876,000 after buying an additional 167,567 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $324.49. The company had a trading volume of 51,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.13 and a 200 day moving average of $340.42. The company has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.