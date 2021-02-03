Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonova from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonova currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Sonova alerts:

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. Sonova has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.