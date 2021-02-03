Somero Enterprises, Inc. (SOM.L) (LON:SOM) Shares Gap Down to $370.00

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (SOM.L) (LON:SOM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $370.00, but opened at $360.00. Somero Enterprises, Inc. (SOM.L) shares last traded at $367.00, with a volume of 69,224 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 327.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21.

About Somero Enterprises, Inc. (SOM.L) (LON:SOM)

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-840 Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

