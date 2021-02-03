SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Short Interest Up 16.3% in January

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
WNDW opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. SolarWindow Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.67 and a beta of 2.17.
About SolarWindow Technologies
Recommended Story: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.