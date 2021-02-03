SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Short Interest Up 16.3% in January

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WNDW opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. SolarWindow Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $18.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.67 and a beta of 2.17.

About SolarWindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

