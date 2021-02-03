Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Soitec stock remained flat at $$105.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.74. Soitec has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $108.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Soitec in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Soitec SA designs and produces semiconductor materials in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides RFeSI-SOI for enhanced signal integrity substrates for LTE and LTE-advanced front-end module ICs; iFEM-SOI substrates for Wi-Fi, Internet of Things, and other consumer applications; and HR-SOI products.

