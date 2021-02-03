Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Down 17.4% in January

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SDXAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sodexo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sodexo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Sodexo alerts:

OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. 13,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,084. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.