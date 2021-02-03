Snap-on (SNA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Snap-on to post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snap-on stock opened at $178.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $193.02.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,802 shares of company stock valued at $15,151,375. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

