SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SMECF traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $614.00. 1,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $630.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.60. SMC has a 1-year low of $306.48 and a 1-year high of $682.00.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

