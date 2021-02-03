Small Love Potion (SLP) Market Cap Achieves $1.13 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 52.6% higher against the dollar. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $513,534.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00053982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00139304 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00066192 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00247498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00063367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00038146 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

