Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

NYSE WORK opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.67 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $4,814,246.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,424 shares in the company, valued at $50,976,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 990,792 shares of company stock worth $38,851,746. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WORK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.