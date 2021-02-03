SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.15. SJM shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 2,300 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.

About SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

